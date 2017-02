Feb 12 Davis Cup first round result between Switzerland and the United States in Fribourg on Sunday.

U.S. beat Switzerland 5-0

Played on Sunday John Isner (U.S.) beat Marco Chiudinelli (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 Ryan Harrison (U.S.) beat Michael Lammer (Switzerland) 7-6(0) 7-6(4)

Played on Saturday Mike Bryan/Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Roger Federer/Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 4-6 6-3 6-3 6-3

Played on Friday John Isner (U.S.) beat Roger Federer (Switzerland) 4-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 Mardy Fish (U.S.) beat Stanislas Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-2 4-6 4-6 6-1 9-7