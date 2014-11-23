(Adds background)

LILLE, France Nov 23 Richard Gasquet was called up in place of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to face Roger Federer in the first reverse singles of the Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland, organisers said on Sunday.

Tsonga did not play in Saturday's doubles despite having been tipped to partner Gasquet against Stan Wawrinka and Federer.

Gasquet has only beaten Federer twice in 14 matches.

He last defeated him at the 2011 Rome Masters on clay -- the surface on which the final is being played -- but has lost his last four matches in straight sets against the 17-times grand slam champion.

French tennis federation Jean Gachassin said Tsonga was suffering from pain in his elbow while captain Arnaud Clement refused to confirm the player was injured.

Switzerland lead France 2-1.

Wawrinka gave them the first point by beating Tsonga 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the first singles before Gael Monfils defeated Federer, who was still recovering from a back injury, 6-1 6-4 6-3.

Wawrinka and Federer beat Gasquet and Julien Benneteau 6-3 7-5 6-4 in the doubles.

Switzerland will clinch their first Davis Cup title if Federer beats Gasquet.