Feb 2 Britain celebrated their first Davis Cup victory over the United States since 1935 when Andy Murray beat Sam Querrey 7-6 6-7 6-1 6-3 on Sunday in the World Group first-round tie in San Diego.

Wimbledon champion Murray broke his big-serving opponent five times on the red clay surface at Petco Park to give Britain an unassailable 3-1 lead with James Ward scheduled to take on American Donald Young in the final match.

Roared on by the minority of British fans in the stands, world number six Murray sealed victory over the 49th-ranked Querrey in just under three hours, improving his Davis Cup record to 18-1 in singles and 21-6 overall.

Ward, the world number 175, had given Britain a commanding 2-0 advantage over the Americans on day one with a shock win over Querrey after clawing his way back from two sets to one down and trailing 2-4 in the fourth.

Britain will travel to Italy in the quarter-finals. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)