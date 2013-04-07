BOISE, Idaho April 7 World number one Novak Djokovic overcame an early ankle injury to lift Serbia to a Davis Cup quarter-finals victory over the United States with a comprehensive 7-5 6-7 6-1 6-0 victory over Sam Querrey on Sunday.

"It's very strong emotion when you play for your country. I guess that's the biggest reason why I kept playing," Djokovic told reporters. "It meant a lot to me personally and the whole team and the nation, and we are very glad to be in semi-finals again."

Serbia won the tie 3-1, with Djokovic grabbing two of those victories. (Editing by Gene Cherry)