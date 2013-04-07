UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
BOISE, Idaho April 7 World number one Novak Djokovic overcame an early ankle injury to lift Serbia to a Davis Cup quarter-finals victory over the United States with a comprehensive 7-5 6-7 6-1 6-0 victory over Sam Querrey on Sunday.
"It's very strong emotion when you play for your country. I guess that's the biggest reason why I kept playing," Djokovic told reporters. "It meant a lot to me personally and the whole team and the nation, and we are very glad to be in semi-finals again."
Serbia won the tie 3-1, with Djokovic grabbing two of those victories. (Editing by Gene Cherry)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Miyu Kato (Japan) beat 2-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 2-6 6-1 6-3 4-Peng Shuai (China) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4 Han Xinyun (China) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 7-5 6-1 6-Wang Qiang (China) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) beat 3-Caroline Garcia (France) 7-5 6-2 Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (
