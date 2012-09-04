NEW YORK, Sept 4 John Isner and Sam Querrey will
spearhead a new-look U.S. team in their Davis Cup semi-final in
Spain later this month.
The duo will team up with the doubles pairing of twins Bob
and Mike Bryan for the Sept. 14-16 tie on clay.
Isner and Querrey will take on the daunting prospect of
filling the two singles berths after the retirement of Andy
Roddick and the unavailability of Mardy Fish, who pulled out of
the U.S. Open this week because of undisclosed health issues.
"This one is the ultimate ask in current Davis Cup tennis,"
U.S. captain Jim Courier told a news conference on Tuesday.
"Going into Spain, playing them on red clay, they haven't lost
in a long, long time.
"We certainly feel like we're going to have a chance, but we
also feel like we're not the favourites."
Spain won the Davis Cup in three of the last four years,
including 2011, but will be without the injured Rafa Nadal for
the semi-final.
The winner will play either Argentina or Czech Republic, who
meet in the other semi, in the final in mid November.
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)