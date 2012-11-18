PRAGUE Nov 18 Czech Republic beat holders Spain 3-2 to win the Davis Cup when Radek Stepanek overcame Nicolas Almagro 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-3 in the final rubber on Sunday.

The victory handed the Czechs a rare double as the first country in 22 years to win the Davis Cup and Fed Cup team trophies for men and women respectively in the same year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ken Ferris)