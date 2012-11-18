Tennis-Raonic overcomes Del Potro in Florida, meets Sock in final
Feb 25 World number four Milos Raonic of Canada overcame a battling Juan Martin del Potro 6-3 7-6(6) on Saturday to set up a Delray Beach Open final against American Jack Sock.
PRAGUE Nov 18 Czech Republic beat holders Spain 3-2 to win the Davis Cup when Radek Stepanek overcame Nicolas Almagro 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-3 in the final rubber on Sunday.
The victory handed the Czechs a rare double as the first country in 22 years to win the Davis Cup and Fed Cup team trophies for men and women respectively in the same year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Milos Raonic (Canada) beat 7-Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 6-3 7-6(6) 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.