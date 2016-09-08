HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
CARACAS, Sept 8 The International Tennis Federation has decided that Venezuela will not host a Davis Cup match against Peru due to security concerns, Venezuelan authorities said on Thursday.
Venezuela suffers from one of the world's highest rates of violent crime and is experiencing a tense environment of political protests as the opposition seeks a recall referendum on the rule of President Nicolas Maduro.
The Maduro government has said security problems have been exaggerated by the media. The ITF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
"We're surprised because we have never had negative comments about security," said Luis Contreras, president of the Venezuelan Tennis Federation in a press conference, after exchanging emails with the ITF. "It's an unfair decision from every point of view."
Contreras said he appealed the ITF decision but was unsuccessful.
Venezuela's squad faces Peru between Sept 16 and 18 as both countries seek to return to Americas Group I, which Venezuela dropped out of in 2014. The ITF did not say where the match would be played, Contreras said, adding that it was likely to be in Peru.
Delegations of athletes who have come to Venezuela to compete in international cups or the World Cup qualifiers have had to bring their own medicines and toiletries, which have gone scarce in Venezuela's crisis-stricken economy.
"Now the ITF is a political and economic organization? Why not suspend the Cup in France, which has suffered two attacks? Why is it suspended in Venezuela?" complained Eduardo Alvarez, president of the Venezuelan Olympic Committee.
Alvarez said he suspected the ITF organizers had in fact suspended Venezuela in order to move it to Miami or Aruba as a part of "economic interests." He suggested that the match take place in Cuba, an ally of Venezuela's socialist government. (Reporting by Daniel Kai; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Andrew Hay)
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 Highlights from day 14 of the Australian Open tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT):
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.