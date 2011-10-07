BEIJING Oct 7 World number one Novak Djokovic
has pulled out of next week's Shanghai Masters due to the back
injury that also stopped him from defending his China Open title
in Beijing.
"I am sorry not to be playing in Shanghai, one of my
favourite tournaments, but I have not recovered yet from my
injury," Djokovic said.
Djokovic, who won the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the
U.S. Open this season as he dislodged Rafa Nadal from the top of
the world rankings, aggravated a niggling injury in Serbia's
Davis Cup tie with Argentina earlier this month.
The strain he felt in his win over Nadal in the U.S. Open
final in New York became a rupture during his singles against
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro, Djokovic retiring in anguish
and sending the South Americans through to the final.
"I did another check this week and the results are not good
so I need to continue my rehabilitation," he added.
Djokovic, who wears specially made kit emblazoned with
dragons for his China tour, is a big hit with the crowds in the
world's most populous country and his absence has been a huge
disappointment.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
