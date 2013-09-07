NEW YORK, Sept 7 NEW YORK, Sept 7 World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia fought back to defeat Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in a gruelling five sets in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Saturday.

Djokovic prevailed 2-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a Monday meeting against either Spaniard Rafa Nadal or Richard Gasquet of France for the men's singles title. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)