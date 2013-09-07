UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
NEW YORK, Sept 7 NEW YORK, Sept 7 World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia fought back to defeat Swiss ninth seed Stanislas Wawrinka in a gruelling five sets in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Saturday.
Djokovic prevailed 2-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 6-4 to set up a Monday meeting against either Spaniard Rafa Nadal or Richard Gasquet of France for the men's singles title. (Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)
