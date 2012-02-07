LONDON Feb 7 The French Open title and an
Olympic gold medal are the only major prizes in tennis to have
eluded Novak Djokovic, and for the Serb, there is no point
discussing which he would rather win this year.
"Why not both?" the confident Serb shot back when asked to
choose, looking dapper in a suit and bow tie after collecting
his Laureus sportsman of the year award in London on Monday.
As with most of the five-times grand slam winner's public
appearances, the 24-year-old's swagger is tempered with a smile,
suggesting he is not getting too carried away with his huge
success over the past 14 months.
In Dec. 2010, Djokovic spearheaded Serbia to their first
Davis Cup triumph then went on to win three of the four major
titles in 2011, before outlasting Rafa Nadal in the longest
grand slam final played to defend his Australian Open crown last
month.
Jokes and smiles aside, when Djokovic addressed the question
seriously, his response was ominous.
"I've learnt how to handle my schedule, how to handle myself
on and off the court and to prepare for the biggest events. That
is going to be the case this year," he said.
"I will try to set up my form for Roland Garros first of
all, where I want to get the title and go all the way through,
and then I'll start thinking about Wimbledon and the Olympics."
Djokovic has honed his craft alongside two of the game's
most successful male players in 16-times grand slam champion
Roger Federer and Nadal, a 10-times major winner.
The Serb's dominance in 2011 was briefly interrupted by
Swiss Federer at Roland Garros, who snapped his 41-match winning
streak in the semi-final.
Djokovic has never made it past the last four in the year's
second grand slam and would likely have to beat Nadal to claim
the title in Paris, where the Spaniard has reigned supreme in
six of the last seven tournaments.
Should he come out on top on the red dust in June, Djokovic
would join an elite crew of players to have won all four grand
slams, comprising Federer, Nadal, Americans Andre Agassi and Don
Budge, Briton Fred Perry and Australians Rod Laver and Roy
Emerson.
Out of his contemporaries, though, Federer's record haul of
16 grand slam titles remains the benchmark, while Nadal holds
the coveted Olympic gold medal from Beijing four years ago.
Djokovic has beaten Nadal in seven consecutive finals,
including the title match at Melbourne Park, and is also set on
taking the Spaniard's gold in London, despite some worries the
Wimbledon surface may not be in great shape after the year's
third grand slam in June and July.
"It's going to be interesting to see how the grass will
recover, but I'm informed already that they have everything
prepared," said Djokovic, who chewed on a piece of the turf
after winning last year's final against Nadal.
If Djokovic's demeanour and play carry on in this vein, he
will be taking a bite out of a gold medal come August.
