PARIS Nov 22 Yannick Noah's remarks about
doping were "baseless" and "provocative", the French Tennis
Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday, joining a chorus of protest
against the former tennis hero.
Noah, the 1983 French Open champion, said in Le Monde last
week that the best way to combat doping was to legalise the use
of drugs in sport and he also appeared to accuse Spanish sport
in particular of using "magic potions".
"The French Tennis Federation wishes to express its
disagreement with Yannick Noah's comments made in Le Monde
newspaper," the FFT said in a statement.
"Against the plague of doping in sport, baseless accusations
and provocative comments are inappropriate, and the worst
attitude would be to give up."
Ten-times grand-slam champion Rafa Nadal of Spain dismissed
Noah's comments as "stupid" on Monday, adding to criticism by
French Sports Minister David Douillet and Spanish Olympic
committtee president Alejandro Blanco.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon;
or comment on this story email
