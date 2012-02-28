(Adds Federer quote, Del Potro result)
Feb 28 Roger Federer ranged from imperious
to effective as he beat Michael Llodra 6-0 7-6 in the Dubai
Championships on Tuesday but Britain's Andy Murray was made to
fight for his spot in the second round.
Federer raced through the first set in only 17 minutes,
breaking his opponent three times in a ruthlessly dominant
display of court craft.
The Swiss number two seed did not drop a game until the
eighth of the match, but the Frenchman dug in to force a tie
break in the second set.
The breaker was closely-fought but Federer eventually won it
8-6 with a backhand on the run. He will now play Spaniard
Felicano Lopez, who beat France's Nicolas Mahut 6-4 6-4.
"It's always great to start off a tournament winning the
first set 6-0. I don't know when that's the last time it's
happened to me," the 16-times grand slam champion said.
World number four Murray was pushed hard by German qualifier
Michael Berrer before winning 6-3 4-6 6-4 to book his place in
the second round.
The third seed, who was playing his first match since losing
to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Australian Open in
January, led by a set and 3-2 before Berrer fought back to
clinch the second.
Murray looked sluggish at the start of the decider, but
broke to lead 5-4 and then comfortably closed out the match.
"At the start of the match I didn't feel great," Murray said
on the ATP website (www.atpworldtour.com).
"It was one of those strange sets. It was quite a
frustrating match because I was up a break twice in the second
set, and each time I think gave it straight back.
"I could have made it a little bit easier for myself if I
played a bit better."
Murray will face Marco Chiudinelli in the second round after
the Swiss overcame Russia's Nikolay Davydenko 6-4 5-7 6-4.
Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro maintained
his hot streak by stifling Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-3
7-6.
The Argentine captured the Marseille Open on Sunday and has
now won nine of his last 10 matches after also reaching the
Rotterdam final earlier this month.
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fought past Marcos Baghdatis of
Cyprus 7-6 6-4 while Czech Tomas Berdych beat Germany's Benjamin
Becker 6-2 6-2.
(Reporting by Toby Davis in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)