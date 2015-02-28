DUBAI Feb 28 Roger Federer beat Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-5 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday, the Swiss veteran's awesome serving bringing down the world number one.

Federer went into the match with a 19-17 winning record against Djokovic although the Serb beat him in last year's Wimbledon final.

The 33-year-old made up for occasional mistakes with his groundstrokes by pummelling Djokovic, 27, from the service line and by delivering 12 aces as he claimed a seventh Dubai title 12 years after his first.

"We get the best out of each other," Federer said in a courtside interview.

"I'm pleased that I did some good serving when I had to. It's been an unbelievable week and I've played some good tennis."