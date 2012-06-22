EASTBOURNE, England, June 22 Defending champion
Marion Bartoli was beaten 4-6 7-5 6-4 by unseeded Austrian
Tamira Paszek in the semi-finals of the Eastbourne International
on Friday.
Bartoli, the fourth seed, paid tribute to her unheralded
opponent who will play German fifth seed Angelique Kerber in
Saturday's final at the Wimbledon warm-up event.
"I really felt like I tried my hardest and there wasn't much
I could have done better," the Frenchwoman told reporters.
"Tamira played really well. She deserved to win, she really
fought hard and came back to win the match."
Paszek, a quarter-finalist at last year's Wimbledon, has had
a year plagued by injury and said she was delighted to be back
in form for this year's All-England tournament which starts on
Monday.
"I've been working a lot on my fitness, my game, different
kinds of things. It's just lovely to be back on court and
healthy and just winning matches," she said.
Kerber took the first seven games of her semi-final with
unseeded Czech Klara Zakopalova before winning 6-0 6-3.
"It's my first time reaching a final on grass and it's a big
thing for me," the German said. "I came here a week ago and the
plan was to have a lot of matches before Wimbledon so it feels
very good."
In the men's event at windy Eastbourne, former world number
one Andy Roddick did double duty to collect his 600th match win.
Rain delays on Thursday meant the men had to play the
quarter-finals and semi-finals on Friday.
The American first beat Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3 3-6 7-5
and then went through to the final when Belgian Steve Darcis
retired because of injury at 6-3 3-1 down.
Roddick, given a wildcard into the seaside event, will play
fellow American Ryan Harrison or third-seeded Italian Andreas
Seppi, the defending champion, in Saturday's final.
(Writing by Clare Fallon; editing by Tony Jimenez)