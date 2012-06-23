(Corrects Kerber's seeding in first para)
By Clare Fallon
EASTBOURNE, England, June 23 Unseeded Austrian
Tamira Paszek saved five matchpoints and overcame a leg injury
to beat fifth seed Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-3 7-5 and win the
Eastbourne International tennis tournament on Saturday.
Paszek, the world number 59, was a quarter-finalist at
Wimbledon last year but had never won a grasscourt title until
Saturday when she put up a fierce fight against the German.
Kerber had five matchpoints at 5-3 in the deciding set but
Paszek, who had problems with her right leg after slipping in
the seventh game, saved them all, helped by some unforced errors
from the German.
Paszek, 21, took a medical time-out to have her right ankle
strapped and called the trainer again to massage her calf during
a changeover before clinching the match on her third matchpoint.
The Austrian, who will face former world number one Caroline
Wozniacki in the first round at Wimbledon next week, sank to her
knees and kissed the grass at Devonshire Park.
The early games had been accompanied by chants from a
delegation of Dutch dockers, standing outside a gate close to
Centre Court, who accused insurance company Aegon, the principal
tournament sponsor, of mishandling their pension fund, but the
notorious Eastbourne winds carried away their cries before the
men were shepherded away by security staff.
In the men's final later on Saturday, American Andy Roddick,
who was given a wild card into Eastbourne, was playing defending
champion Andreas Seppi of Italy.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)