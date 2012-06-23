* Unseeded Austrian saves five match points
* Paszek overcomes ankle injury to triumph
* Roddick claims men's title with easy victory
By Clare Fallon
EASTBOURNE, England, June 23 Unseeded Austrian
Tamira Paszek saved five match points and overcame a leg injury
to beat German fifth seed Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-3 7-5 and win
the Eastbourne International tournament on Saturday.
Andy Roddick enjoyed a far less dramatic day, claiming the
men's title with a swift 6-3 6-2 victory over 2011 champion
Andreas Seppi of Italy, to make up for the disappointment of a
first-round defeat at Queen's Club 10 days ago.
Paszek, the world number 59, was a quarter-finalist at
Wimbledon last year but had never won a grasscourt title until
Saturday when she put up a fierce fight against the left-handed
Kerber.
The German had five match points at 5-3 in the deciding set
but Paszek, who had problems with her right leg after slipping
in the seventh game, saved them all, helped by some unforced
errors from Kerber.
Paszek, 21, took a medical time-out to have her right ankle
strapped and called the trainer again to massage her calf during
a changeover before clinching the title on her third match
point.
The Austrian, who will face Denmark's former world number
one Caroline Wozniacki in the first round at Wimbledon next
week, sank to her knees and kissed the grass at Devonshire Park.
"I was that tired in the third set I could hardly move,"
Paszek told a news conference. "I just gave all I had left and
it just was enough."
WILD CARD
The early games were accompanied by chants from a delegation
of Dutch dockers, standing outside a gate close to Centre Court,
who were claiming that insurance company Aegon, the principal
tournament sponsor, had mishandled their pension fund.
However, the notorious Eastbourne winds carried away their
cries before the men were shepherded off by security staff.
The women's final lasted two hours 45 minutes but American
Roddick, who had a spell as world number one in 2003, needed
only one hour 12 minutes to thrash the third-seeded Seppi as
clouds gathered over the seaside town.
The 29-year-old Roddick, given a wild card into the
tournament and appearing in his first final for 16 months, was
broken by Seppi in the opening game but then turned the tables
and took complete control of the match.
"I think I served 90 percent in the second set which is a
pretty good number, especially given the conditions," said
Roddick, who has won at least one title every year for 12 years,
a record among active players that he shares with Roger Federer.
"I went from a six-match losing streak to all of a sudden
winning a tournament - it is a 180-degree turnaround," added the
American, three times a runner-up at Wimbledon. "I am thankful
that it went my way this week."
(Editing by Alison Wildey and Ken Ferris)