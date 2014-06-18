(Adds details)

By Alexandra Clark

EASTBOURNE, England, June 18 Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki was happy to be back on grass and enjoying her game again after easing into the quarter-finals of the pre-Wimbledon Eastbourne event on Wednesday.

"The grass really suits me", said the Dane following her 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded American Sloane Stephens. "I like the fast ball and pace I get from my opponent's shots.

"I just enjoyed it and I played well out there," said Wozniacki, who suffered a shock first round defeat on the slow clay of the French Open last month.

"I held my composure and I served well. I'm pleased with how I played."

Eighth-seed Wozniacki now faces Italian Camila Giorgi who has played over five hours of tennis in two days after two marathons.

She beat fourth seed Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in three sets in round one, and on Wednesday came through against Britain's Johanna Konta 1-6 7-5 7-5 after saving a match point.

Briton Heather Watson shocked sixth seed Italian Flavia Pennetta 6-7(6) 6-4 6-2 to set up a quarter-final with Czech second seed Petra Kvitova, who beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-1 6-4.

Fifth seed Angelique Kerber of Germany saved two match points as she struggled against Alize Cornet of France before winning 7-5 1-6 7-5.

In round one, Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova put out the top seeded Pole Agnieszka Radwanska but came unstuck against her round two opponent and another Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-3 6-3. Makarova's last eight opponent is Kerber.

The other quarter-final is between American Lauren Davis, who beat Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia, 6-3 6-3, and Madison Keys. American Keys enjoyed a 7-5 7-6(9) win over Elena Visnina of Russia.

In the men's event, top seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet overcame the tough challenge of Australian Bernard Tomic 6-4 3-6 6-3 but fourth seed Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain was beaten 6-2 7-5 by Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan. (Editing by Tony Goodson)