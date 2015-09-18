LONDON, Sept 18 The BBC has ended fears of losing coverage of Wimbledon tennis to pay-per-view television by agreeing a three-year extension to the current contract, it was announced on Friday.

A statement from the corporation said rights for television and radio coverage had been agreed until 2020.

"The BBC consistently delivers large national audiences for Wimbledon and they deliver those audiences with high-quality production values, live across multiple platforms and always with a strong narrative," said Richard Lewis, chief executive of the All England Club.

"Importantly, as host broadcaster for The Championships, the BBC also ensures that we can provide a comprehensive and premium service to our global media partners." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)