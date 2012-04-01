By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, April 1 Novak Djokovic
may not be able to match last year's sensational 41-match
winning streak but the world number one believes he is in just
as good form heading into the claycourt season.
The Serb successfully defended his Sony Ericsson Open title
with a 6-1 7-6 win over Britain's Andy Murray in Sunday's final
at the Miami Masters Series event where he never dropped a set
during the two-week tournament.
"I feel that being number one and having (had) the best year
of my career in 2011, I'm playing at the peak of my form and I'm
playing the best tennis that I have played," Djokovic, 24, told
reporters after his victory at Crandon Park.
"So I have to use that as much as I can, coming into every
tournament that I play. The competition is getting stronger, I
believe. Everybody is so professional nowadays.
"You have the top players playing in all the top events.
That wasn't the case maybe five, 10 years ago. So that makes it
even tougher for anybody to win a title. But I'm ready for it."
Djokovic's win at Miami last year came in the midst of an
extraordinary run of victories that began with the Australian
Open and ended in June with a loss to Roger Federer in the
French Open semi-final.
"The season was incredible, especially the opening five, six
months of the year. Every year is different. I'm coming in this
year with a grand glam win and now a Miami win, couple of
semi-finals. I think I'm playing equally well as I did 12 months
ago," said Djokovic.
"But again, it's different ... I still want to fight for
every title, like everybody else. I have this positive mindset,
not really defending or calculating how many points I can lose
and things like that. So every tournament for me is equally
important."
Now the tour moves to the clay courts and Djokovic, who
needs a win at the French Open to complete a career grand slam,
says he is relishing the change of surface.
"Knowing that I had such a great clay court season last year
and some clay court wins in major events gives me confidence
prior to this one."
