MIAMI, March 25 Venus Williams, playing her
first tournament since returning from an autoimmune disease,
continued her inspiring comeback at the Sony Ericsson Open on
Sunday.
The former world number one followed up her shock win over
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova with a nailbiting victory over
Canadian wildcard Aleksandra Wozniak.
Williams lost the opening set then saved a match point in
the third before eventually prevailing 4-6 6-4 7-6 despite
making 70 unforced errors.
"I tried not to let anything discourage me today," said
Williams, who needed a wild card invitation just to get into the
tournament.
"I kept thinking about how I really need this match and I
need these points. I keep thinking about the Olympics and I need
my points."
Williams, who was diagnosed last year with Sjogren's
syndrome, advanced to a fourth round meeting against former
French Open champion Ana Ivanovic, who beat Daniela Hantuchova
6-2 7-6.
"You have to be ready emotionally," Williams said.
"I think about how miserable I'm gonna feel when I have a
loss and I still spend that same time having a win, so I just
keep try to digging deeper."
Victoria Azarenka, the current women's world number one,
continued to build her winning streak while Rafa Nadal and Andy
Murray both sailed into the fourth round.
Azarenka was untroubled beating British wildcard Heather
Watson 6-0 6-2. The Australian Open champion is unbeaten in 25
matches this year and on course for her fifth title of the
season.
Nadal is still chasing his first title this year but made
light work of his third round clash with Radek Stepanek, winning
6-2 6-2.
"I'm just happy to be in the fourth round, winning two
matches with a positive feeling and with comfortable results,"
said Nadal, who has made the Sony Ericsson Open final three
times but never won.
"I'll just try to keep doing well and try to keep improving
my level a little bit."
Murray, the fourth seed in the men's tournament, was given a
free ride into the fourth round when his Canadian opponent Milos
Raonic withdrew due to an ankle strain he picked up in the
second round against French qualifier Arnaud Clement.
Murray, who won in Miami three years ago, will next play
Gilles Simon of France.
