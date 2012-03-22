March 21 Venus Williams made a triumphant to the
WTA Tour on Wednesday, winning her first round match at the Sony
Ericsson Open in Miami.
The former world number one had not played a singles match
since last year's U.S. Open in New York when she revealed she
had been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an auto-immune
disease that causes fatigue and joint soreness.
But the 31-year-old American was back on the court on
Wednesday, beating Japan's Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-0 6-3 in an hour
and 17 minutes.
"Just to be in this tournament is a huge win for me,"
Williams told reporters after being granted a wildcard entry
into the tournament.
"Just being here is a win, I told myself going into this,
this is a win. Just to train and get back at this level."
Belgium's Kim Clijsters, another former number one on the
comeback trail, overcame a slow start before beating Australia's
Jarmila Gajdosova 4-6 6-1 6-0.
Clijsters had not played since she lost to eventual champion
Victoria Azarenka in the Australian Open semi-finals when she
injured her ankle.
"It's always tough to get that first match rhythm under your
belt," Clijsters said.
"One thing I can count on is I have the experience, though.
It doesn't take me that long to get used to it again. But it has
become tougher."
(Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; Editing by Ian Ransom)