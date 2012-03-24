* Azarenka maintains perfect record for 2012
* Venus Williams upsets third seed Kvitova
March 23 World number one Victoria Azarenka
stretched her unbeaten run to 24 matches this year while Venus
Williams ousted Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the Sony
Ericsson Open in Miami on Friday.
Belarusian Azarenka, making her first appearance of the
week, cruised to a 6-3 7-5 win against Michaella Krajicek of the
Netherlands before American wildcard Williams upset third seed
Kvitova 6-4 4-6 6-0 in an evening match.
Azarenka is off to the hottest start to a WTA season since
Martina Hingis won her first 37 matches in 1997. The
Belarusian's wins this year include the Australian Open and
Indian Wells last week, but she realizes she now has a target on
her back.
"I felt that she had nothing to lose, so she went for her
shots, she was really aggressive," Azarenka told reporters.
"I think I could have been more aggressive and play more my
game, but I found the right shot selection and the right
opportunities when I needed."
Former world number one Williams, playing in her first WTA
event since last year's U.S. Open, broke Czech Kvitova three
times in the final set.
"The third set was very cruel for me," left-hander Kvitova
said. "The first two games I had game points and break points,
but I didn't make it.
"Then it was tough to still focus on my plan for the rest of
the match. I knew what I had to do today but, if I wasn't
returning very well, it's tough to play against her.
"She looks very ready, very fit. She's back," the Czech said
of Williams, who revealed at the U.S. Open she had been
diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease that
causes fatigue and joint soreness.
In the ATP event in Miami, British fourth seed Andy Murray
and second-seeded Spaniard Rafa Nadal breezed into the third
round.
Murray, who was given a bye in the first round, rebounded
from his early exit at Indian Wells last week to beat Colombia's
Alejandro Falla 6-2 6-3.
"I was expecting it to be tricky ... and managed to play
better," said Murray, who will next face big-serving Canadian
Milos Raonic, a 7-6 6-2 winner against French qualifier Arnaud
Clement.
"Once I settled down and started playing well, I was in most
of his service games. So I was putting pressure on him."
Left-hander Nadal made short work of Santiago Giraldo,
hammering the Colombian 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour.
American John Isner maintained his great run of form, which
has included a win over world number one Novak Djokovic at
Indian Wells, by defeating Russian Nikolay Davydenko 2-6 6-3
6-4, highlighted by 10 aces.
