By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 28 Britain's Andy
Murray fought back for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Serbian Janko
Tipsarevic on Wednesday to reach the Sony Ericsson Open
semi-finals.
Murray, the world number four, trailed by a set and a break
before receiving medical attention for what appeared to be a
stomach problem.
The Scot then promptly turned the match around as he broke
the next service game from ninth seed Tipsarevic and went on to
clinch the second set.
Murray, whose backhand was below par and who made 34
unforced errors, then broke in the third game of the final set
and held firm with his serve to ensure a last-four match against
Rafa Nadal or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who play later on Wednesday.
Murray said after the game that his health problem was
almost certainly related to over-hydrating before the game.
"I have this thing that tests how hydrated you are, which I
used that for the match, and (afterwards) I was very hydrated,
even though I'd drunk nothing the last couple of sets.
"So I don't know if I drunk too much beforehand and kind of
overhydrated and my stomach was filled with liquid. Each time I
took a sip I wanted to burp, basically.
"I drank very, very little the last two sets. I mean, must
have been something to do with that. It was so hot and humid,
and to come off the court hydrated after not really drinking
would probably suggest that I had drunk way too much."
