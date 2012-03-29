* Murray comes back from set and break down
* Nadal pushed hard by Tsonga
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 28 World number two
Rafa Nadal was pushed all the way by France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
before finally emerging with a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory to earn a
place in the semi-finals of the Sony Ericsson Open on Wednesday.
Nadal next faces fourth-seeded Briton Andy Murray, who
rallied for a 4-6 6-3 6-4 win over Serbian Janko Tipsarevic.
After winning his first set comfortably, Nadal was within
two points of victory in the second but then the towering Tsonga
began his brave resistance.
Tsonga broke, helped along by an untimely double-fault from
Nadal, and then claimed the set with a magnificent forehand
return winner.
The third set produced some highly entertaining tennis and
the Frenchman combined explosive shots, deft slices and glorious
backhand work around the net to stay in touch with the Spaniard.
Tsonga came close to breaking in the sixth game but Nadal
held his nerve and for all the ebbs and flows of what had become
a real battle, the pair remained on serve until the ninth game
Nadal made the decisive break when Tsonga failed to keep a
cross-court forehand in play and although the Frenchman staved
off matchpoints, the second seed claimed the two hour, 49 minute
contest when his opponent dumped another forehand into the net.
The Spaniard said he had made the mistake of playing
defensively after he broke in the second set.
"Before that Jo had many more mistakes than usual and that
made it less complicated for me. But when he started to play
better I started to play defensively," said Nadal, who expects
another tough encounter against Murray.
"It is always hard against Andy. He is a player who pushes
you all the way. I certainly need to make sure I recover well
now," he added.
MEDICAL ATTENTION
Murray also suffered a scare as the world number four
trailed by a set and a break before receiving medical attention
for what appeared to be a stomach problem.
The Scot then promptly turned the match around as he broke
ninth seed Tipsarevic in the next game and went on to clinch the
second set.
Struggling with his backhand throughout, Murray racked up 34
unforced errors but was able to break in the third game of the
final set and held firm with his serve to ensure a last-four
showdown against Nadal.
Murray said after the game that his health problem was
almost certainly related to over-hydrating before the game.
"I have this thing that tests how hydrated you are, which I
used that for the match, and (afterwards) I was very hydrated,
even though I'd drunk nothing the last couple of sets.
"So I don't know if I drunk too much beforehand and kind of
over-hydrated and my stomach was filled with liquid. Each time I
took a sip I wanted to burp, basically.
"I drank very, very little the last two sets. I mean, must
have been something to do with that. It was so hot and humid,
and to come off the court hydrated after not really drinking
would probably suggest that I had drunk way too much."
