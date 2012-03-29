By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 29 Argentine Juan
Monaco celebrated his 28th birthday by booking a spot in the
Sony Ericsson Open semi-finals with a 6-1 6-3 win over American
Mardy Fish on Thursday.
Monaco, who beat American Andy Roddick in the previous
round, will meet the winner of Thursday's other quarter-final
between world number one Novak Djokovic and Spain's David
Ferrer.
Monaco's serve proved too much for eighth seed Fish, who did
not begin to cause problems for his opponent until breaking to
go 3-3 in the second set.
But Monaco, who turned 28 on Thursday, closed out the match
within one hour and 22 minutes and was clearly delighted to have
given himself a chance of reaching what would be the biggest
final of his career.
"I meant every shot that I played, I did. It was a perfect
match for me," said Monaco, who has won four ATP Tour events.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)