By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 29 World number one
Novak Djokovic moved into the semi-finals of the Sony Ericsson
Open after holding off a brave second set effort from Spain's
David Ferrer to win 6-2 7-6 on Thursday.
Djokovic will face Argentine Juan Monaco for a place in the
final after he celebrated his 28th birthday with a 6-1 6-3 win
over American Mardy Fish on Thursday.
Serbian Djokovic crusied through the first set in just 32
minutes and broke Ferrer's first serve of the second set but any
notion of a swift and easy win quickly vanished.
Ferrer broke back straight away and then held his own in the
set before Djokovic, making his opponent scurry around the
baseline, broke to go 5-4 up.
Even then, the Spaniard found the resolve to break back and
force the game into a tie-break but, true to form, Djokovic
raised his game a notch and wrapped it up 7-1 to seal the win.
"David is a great competitor in every sense and I really
wanted to get it done in straight sets because physically he is
always there," said Djokovic.
Monaco, who beat American Andy Roddick in the previous
round, will head into Friday's semi-final in confident mood.
The 21st seed won 71 percent of his first serve points and
proved too much for eighth seed Fish, who did not cause problems
for his opponent until breaking to go 3-3 in the second set.
But Monaco closed out the match in one hour and 22 minutes
and was clearly delighted to have given himself a chance of
reaching what would be the biggest final of his career.
"I meant every shot that I played, I did. It was a perfect
match for me," said Monaco, who has won four ATP Tour events.
"It was unbelievable. That was the way to celebrate my birthday,
playing like this. I feel proud and very happy."
Fish agreed that Monaco had been too much for him to handle
on the day.
"He did a lot of things well and I think more than anything
else, he shrunk the court extremely well with his movement and
that's why I think you saw a ton of errors from me," said Fish.
"I was pressing a lot just because he wasn't giving me
anything. He wasn't giving me any errors. He made one error in
the first set and served 98 percent. That's tough to beat."
Friday's other semi-final features Britain's Andy Murray
against Rafa Nadal.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue/Ian Ransom)