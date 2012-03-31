March 30 World number one Novak Djokovic beat Argentine Juan Monaco 6-0 7-6 on Friday to reach the final of the Sony Ericsson Open, where he will meet Andy Murray.

Fourth-ranked Murray's semi-final against Rafa Nadal was a walkover after the Spaniard pulled out with a knee injury.

Djokovic dealt with a wayward Monaco in brutal fashion in the first set - dismissing him in just 27 minutes and taking full advantage of the Argentine's numerous unforced errors.

But after Djokovic broke to go 3-2 up in the second, Monaco fought back well and forced some errors out of the Serbian to level at 5-5 and then take the set into a tie-break.

It was a tight-affair to settle the set but Monaco went long on the decisive point to hand victory to Djokovic. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)