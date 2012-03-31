Tennis-Nishikori battles through to Argentina final
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
March 30 World number one Novak Djokovic beat Argentine Juan Monaco 6-0 7-6 on Friday to reach the final of the Sony Ericsson Open, where he will meet Andy Murray.
Fourth-ranked Murray's semi-final against Rafa Nadal was a walkover after the Spaniard pulled out with a knee injury.
Djokovic dealt with a wayward Monaco in brutal fashion in the first set - dismissing him in just 27 minutes and taking full advantage of the Argentine's numerous unforced errors.
But after Djokovic broke to go 3-2 up in the second, Monaco fought back well and forced some errors out of the Serbian to level at 5-5 and then take the set into a tie-break.
It was a tight-affair to settle the set but Monaco went long on the decisive point to hand victory to Djokovic. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2
Feb 18 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga chalked up his 400th career victory in beating Czech Tomas Berdych to reach the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Saturday.