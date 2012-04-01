* Djokovic won 70 percent of his service points
* Serb did not drop a set the entire tournament
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, April 1 World number one
Novak Djokovic defeated Britain's Andy Murray 6-1 7-6 to win the
Sony Ericsson Open for the second consecutive year on Sunday.
Djokovic's victory was his third at Miami, avenged his 2009
loss to Murray here at Crandon Park and confirmed his status as
the top player in the men's game.
"I though I played a great match from the start to the end,"
Djokovic, who did not drop a set throughout the tournament, said
during an on-court interview.
"But with such a quality player you really never know,
that's why he's right at the top. He always comes back even if
you feel that you have control of the match so I am really happy
to close it out in straight sets."
Djokovic always looked to have the edge and converted two of
his eight break point chances and won 70 percent of his service
points.
The Serb got a grip on the match, breaking in a long and
compelling fourth game when world number four Murray twice made
unforced errors on his backhand on two game point chances.
The Scot responded positively and had break point on the
next service game from Djokovic but his opponent turned on the
power to hold.
Murray's backhand let him down again in the next game and
two shots into the net allowed the Serb to break and serve out
to take the set comfortably.
The second set was tighter but Murray had to work much
harder to hold his serves and failed to get a break point
against the confident 24 year old.
Nonetheless there were some entertaining baseline rallies
and plenty for the crowd, basking in the sun under the palm
trees, to enjoy in a 90-minute set which featured four games
that reached deuce.
Djokovic ran out 7-4 winner in the tie-break to follow up
his Australian Open title with his second win of the year.
"I didn't return well today, which is normally one of the
best parts of my game. That was the difference, in my opinion,"
said a disappointed Murray, who fell to 5-8 against Djokovic.
In a strange week, the Scotsman had two walkovers, including
the semi-final when Rafa Nadal withdrew with a knee injury, but
he said he was ready for the final.
"No question about that. It could have taken me whenever, a
couple of games to get used to sort of the pace of the rallies
and stuff, but, yeah, I was up for it," he said.
Djokovic's victory over Murray marked his third consecutive
match clinched in a second set tie-break after beating Spain's
David Ferrer in the quarter-final and Argentina's Juan Monaco in
the semi-final.
"I didn't drop a set, which is very impressive," said
Djokovic. "I'm really happy with the way I played last three
matches against three very good opponents and top players, so
this is a very positive thing for continuation of the season."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)