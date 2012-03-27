(Clarifies headline)
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 27 Second seed
Maria Sharapova stormed into the semi-finals of the Sony
Ericsson Open after ending her jinx against China's Li Na with a
convincing 6-3 6-0 win on Tuesday.
The Russian had lost her previous four meetings with Li in
straight sets, including the semi-finals of last year's French
Open, but needed just 68 minutes to seal victory on Tuesday.
"I came into this match having lost to her the last few
times. I just really wanted to change that, so I was extremely
focused and looking forward to the match," said Sharapova.
"I was just really consistent today in those conditions
where, you know, it's a little gusty and blowing around and I
was facing a tough opponent."
It was a scrappy start to the encounter with the first five
games all being broken before Sharapova eased into her baseline
game and won eight consecutive games to emerge victorious.
Sharapova will next face the winner of Tuesday's later match
between Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams.
