By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 27 Caroline
Wozniacki enjoyed her first victory over Serena Williams,
winning 6-4 6-4 at the Sony Ericsson Open on Tuesday to set up a
semi-final clash with Maria Sharapova.
Wozniacki had lost all of her three previous meetings with
the American but was on top early, breaking in the third game of
the first set.
The Dane broke at the same stage of the second set, with a
brilliant forehand winner down the line, and she looked set to
run away with the match as she went 4-1 up with another break.
Williams, a five-times winner of this event, broke back to
trail 5-3, but Wozniacki kept her focus at the end to wrap the
game up.
"I think she definitely served the best she served in her
career," said Williams, who was critical of her own mistakes.
"I just made a lot of errors. I just made a tremendous
amount of errors. There's no reason for that," she said. "I'm
older and I shouldn't do that. There's no excuse. I've just got
to stop that. It's silly."
Wozniacki said the victory would give her a major boost as
she tries to work her way back to number one.
"It definitely gives you confidence. Hard work always pays
off, so, you know, I just need to keep going, keep working hard,
and there's always room for improvements," she said.
Second seed Sharapova eased into the semi-finals after
ending her jinx against China's Li Na with a convincing 6-3 6-0
win.
The Russian had lost her previous four meetings with Li in
straight sets, including the semi-finals of last year's French
Open, but needed just 68 minutes to seal victory on Tuesday.
"I came into this match having lost to her the last few
times. I just really wanted to change that, so I was extremely
focused and looking forward to the match," said Sharapova.
"I was just really consistent today in those conditions
where, you know, it's a little gusty and blowing around and I
was facing a tough opponent."
It was a scrappy start to the encounter with the first five
games all being broken before Sharapova eased into her baseline
game and won eight consecutive games to emerge victorious.
Venus Williams will play fifth-seeded Pole Agnieszka
Radwanska on Wednesday, while top seed Victoria Azarenka faces
France's Marion Bartoli.
