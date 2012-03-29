By Simon Evans
| KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 29
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 29 Second seed
Maria Sharapova advanced to the Sony Ericsson Open final by
beating Caroline Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-4 on Thursday.
The Russian will play the winner of the match between
Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska and France's Marion Bartoli, who
play later on Thursday.
Sharapova was ahead early but lost the first set after her
serve disappeared, allowing Wozniacki to win five consecutive
games and take command.
But the Russian, who has lost in all three of her previous
final appearances in this tournament, recovered in the second
set, striking the ball with impressive power.
Wozniacki stuck at her task however and with Sharapova
serving for the match at 5-3 she broke, forcing two errors out
of the Russian after winning a rally with a magnificent backhand
cross-court winner.
The Dane held her serve and then faced Sharapova serving for
the match again. There was a controversial finish to the match
when Sharapova's serve at 40-15 was initially ruled out but the
call was over-ruled by the chair umpire, who ordered the point
to be replayed.
Wozniacki, whose return had found the net, protested the
decision but with no challenges remaining she was stuck with the
verdict and Sharapova subsequently wrapped up the win with a
smart volley.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue)