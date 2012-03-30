* Sharapova into fourth Miami final
* Radwanska beats Bartoli in straight sets
(Updates after Radwanska win)
By Simon Evans
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 29 Maria Sharapova
advanced to the Sony Ericsson Open final by beating Caroline
Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-4 on Thursday in a two and a half hour
battle.
The Russian will play Agnieszka Radwanska in Saturday's
final after the Pole beat France's Marion Bartoli 6-4 6-2 to
reach the biggest final of her career.
Second seed Sharapova, who has lost in all three of her
previous finals in Miami, will start as clear favorite after
another solid showing against Wozniacki.
The Russian was ahead early but lost the first set after her
serve disappeared, allowing Wozniacki to win five consecutive
games and take command of the match.
But the Russian recovered in the second set, striking the
ball with impressive power.
"I could have easily, after losing a few straight games, let
concentration down, I could have easily just gone down in the
second set," said Sharapova.
"But I really stepped it up again. I went out there and
started being aggressive. I didn't stop after I put myself in a
good position. I'm extremely pleased that I pulled it out
today."
Wozniacki stuck at her task however and with Sharapova
serving for the match at 5-3 she broke, forcing two errors out
of the Russian after winning a rally with a magnificent backhand
cross-court winner.
The Dane held serve and then faced Sharapova serving for the
match again.
There was a controversial finish when Sharapova's serve at
40-15 was initially ruled out but the call was overruled by the
chair umpire, who ordered the point to be replayed.
Wozniacki, whose return had found the net, protested the
decision but with no challenges remaining she was stuck with the
verdict and Sharapova subsequently wrapped up the win with a
smart volley.
"Overall I'm pretty happy with my game," said Wozniacki, who
beat Serena Williams in the quarter-finals. "This week I have
been playing some really good tennis. And obviously you love to
win and I didn't do that today."
Radwanska dominated from the outset against a determined
Bartoli and took advantage of the 35 unforced errors from her
French opponent.
The Pole was well set at 4-2 in the second set when the
lights went out on stadium court and there was a 20-minute delay
before play resumed and Radwanksa booked her place in the final.
Sharapova has won seven of the eight previous meetings with
Radwanska.
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue/Peter
Rutherford)