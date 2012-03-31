Tennis-Nishikori battles through to Argentina final
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
KEY BISCAYNE, Florida, March 31 Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska defeated Maria Sharapova of Russia 7-5 6-4 to win the Sony Ericsson Open final on Saturday.
Sharapova has now lost four finals in the Miami tournament while Radwanska's victory was her second of the year following her triumph in Dubai.
Feb 18 Top seed Kei Nishikori survived a tough slog against unheralded opponent Carlos Berlocq before winning his semi-final match at the Argentina Open on Saturday.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the Buenos Aires Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Carlos Berlocq (Argentina) 4-6 6-4 6-3 Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) 7-5 6-2
Feb 18 Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga chalked up his 400th career victory in beating Czech Tomas Berdych to reach the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament final in Rotterdam on Saturday.