NEW YORK, March 9 Amelie Mauresmo, a two-time grand slam winner and the first French woman to be ranked number one, was elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, organizers said on Monday.

Joining Mauresmo in the Class of 2015 were Australian David Hall as a player in the wheelchair category and Nancy Jeffett of Dallas in the contributer category.

"It's wonderful to see such diversity in our induction class -- a contributer, a wheelchair athlete and a fabulous female tennis player," said Todd Martin, chief executive of the Hall of Fame, in announcing the inductees during a news conference.

Mauresmo captured the singles titles at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in a dominant run in 2006.

Her powerful yet elegant one-handed backhand and strong net play helped her claim 25 singles titles and the silver medal at the 2004 Atlanta Olympics.

The three other finalists in the player category were all double grand slam winners: Mary Pierce of France, Sergi Bruguera of Spain and Yevgeny Kafelnikov of Russia.

Hall, one of the most decorated wheelchair tennis players ever, was ranked world number one in singles and doubles and won every major title in the sport. He claimed nine Australian and eight U.S. Open titles.

Jeffett was recognized for her work in tennis over the past half century in advancing professional women's tennis and in developing opportunities for junior tennis development.

An induction ceremony will be held July 18 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island. (Editing by Frank Pingue)