PRAGUE Oct 13 Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will lead the Czech Republic against Russia at the Fed Cup final next month, the country's tennis association said on Thursday.

Lucie Safarova, Lucie Hradecka and world doubles number two Kveta Peschke will complete the team that is playing in its first final since 1988 when it was still part of Czechoslovakia.

Russia will be bidding for a fifth Fed Cup title since 2004. World number five Vera Zvonareva will lead the team, which will be playing in front of the home crown in Moscow. (Reporting by Robert Mueller; editing by Martyn Herman)