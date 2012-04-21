OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, April 21 Straight-sets
wins by Petra Kvitova and Lucie Safarova put the defending
champions Czech Republic 2-0 up against Italy in their Fed Cup
tennis semi-final on Saturday.
Playing in front of a home crowd for the first time in two
years, the Czechs began the highly-anticipated matchup with
Safarova winning a first-set tiebreak against a struggling
Francesca Schiavone, who was hobbled by a back injury.
Safarova built on that to breeze to a 6-1 win in the second
set.
"I was hoping to win the (first) set because I had a break
5-4 serving for the set," she said. "I really didn't want to
lose that set, but I turned it and was able to win in the
tiebreak so it was amazing."
World number three Kvitova took less time to power past
Italy's Sara Errani, beating her 6-4 6-3 in 81 minutes.
The Czechs and Italians have won the last three Fed Cups,
with the Czech Republic beating Russia last year for their first
title since they won in 1988 as Czechoslovakia.
Italy have won the past four head-to-head meetings.
Kvitova will play Schiavone on Sunday, while Safarova is
slated to play Errani.
Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka are scheduled to play
Italy's Errani and Roberta Vinci in the doubles.
The winners of the tie will take on the winners of the
Russia-Serbia matchup.
(Reporting by Petr Josek; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Clare Fallon)