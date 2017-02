April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Fed Cup semi-final between Czech Republic and Italy on Sunday.

Czech Republic beat Italy 4-1. Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Sara Errani/Flavia Pennetta (Italy) 5-6 (Errani/Pennetta retired) Sara Errani (Italy) beat Andrea Hlavackova (Czech Republic) 2-6 6-2 6-2 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-4 7-6(1)

Played on Saturday

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-4 6-3 Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 7-6(3) 6-1