MOSCOW, Nov 4 Draw for the Fed Cup final between Russia and Czech Republic at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday and Sunday (play starts at 1000 GMT, Russian names first)

Playing on Saturday Maria Kirilenko v Petra Kvitova Svetlana Kuznetsova v Lucie Safarova

Playing on Sunday Kuznetsova v Kvitova Kirilenko v Safarova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova/Elena Vesnina v Lucie Hradecka/Kveta Peschke