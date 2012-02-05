Tennis-St. Petersburg Trophy women's singles semifinal results
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the St. Petersburg Trophy Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) 4-6 6-2 6-2
Feb 5 Fed Cup first round result between Germany and Czech Republic in Stuttgart on Sunday (* new result).
Czech Republic beat Germany 4-1 * Barbora Zahlavova Strycova/Iveta Benesova (Czech Republic) beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Julia Goerges (Germany) 6-3 7-6(4) Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-4 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 6-7(2) 6-4 6-1
Played on Saturday Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Julia Goerges (Germany) 3-6 6-3 10-8 Iveta Benesova (Czech Republic) beat Sabine Lisicki (Germany) 2-6 6-4 6-2
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the St. Petersburg Trophy Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) 4-6 6-2 6-2
Feb 4 Australia and France moved into the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Saturday when their doubles teams got the victories that gave them unassailable 3-0 leads over the Czech Republic and Japan respectively.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Taiwan Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-2 Peng Shuai (China) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2