* Czechs win decisive doubles to clinch first title
* Fired-up Kvitova fights back to beat Kuznetsova
* Pavlyuchenkova too strong for Safarova
(writes through after final rubber)
By Gennady Fyodorov
MOSCOW, Nov 6 Kveta Peschke and Lucie Hradecka
beat Maria Kirilenko and Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-2 in the decisive
doubles to give the Czech Republic a 3-2 win over Russia in the
Fed Cup final on Sunday, clinching the country's first title as
an independent nation.
Earlier, Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova prevailed over
Svetlana Kuznetsova 4-6 6-2 6-3 in the first match of the day to
put the Czechs within a point of claiming their first Fed Cup
crown after they split from Slovakia in 1993.
Their last triumph came when, playing as Czechoslovakia,
they beat the former Soviet Union 2-1 in the 1988 final.
"It a just great feeling for the whole team. We're all so
happy," Czech captain Petr Pala told reporters.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who replaced Kirilenko for the
second reverse singles, had given Russia hope of lifting their
fifth Fed Cup trophy since 2004 when she overpowered Czech
number two Lucie Safarova 6-2 6-4 to pull the hosts level at
2-2.
But after an early threat from Kirilenko and Vesnina, who
only played one doubles match together this year losing in the
first round of the Italian Open in May, the outcome was never in
doubt as the experienced Czech duo took complete control.
After sealing the first set, Peschke, ranked number two in
the world in doubles, and Hradecka broke Vesnina's serve twice
in the second, clinching victory on their fourth match point.
PHENOMENAL KVITOVA
The Russians, who had not been beaten in Fed Cup competition
on home soil since the 2003 semi-final defeat to France, were
gracious in defeat.
"Kvitova was the key to their success," Russia's
long-serving captain Shamil Tarpishchev told reporters. "She was
just phenomenal."
Tarpishchev's counterpart had a different view.
"Of course, Petra played very well but we needed three
points to win so it was the whole team's effort," said Pala.
The hosts suffered a huge blow on Friday when their number
one player Vera Zvonareva was ruled out of the two-day tie with
a shoulder injury.
"Obviously, the loss of Zvonareva was big. Her injury just
threw us off our game plan as it happened on the eve of the
final," said Tarpishchev.
In-form Kvitova, who crushed Kirilenko -- a last-minute
replacement for Zvonareva -- in straight sets on Saturday,
fought back from 0-3 down in the final set to beat Kuznetsova.
After losing the opening set, the tall left-hander, cheered
on by a small but vocal band of Czech supporters at Moscow's
spacious Olympic indoor arena, raced to a 5-1 lead in the second
before levelling the match.
Kuznetsova regained the initiative at the start of the third
set, but the fired-up Czech reeled off the next six games for
her 12th consecutive victory since last month's China Open.
The world number two also went undefeated indoors for the
whole year, recording her 21st victory this season.
"I didn't believe I could win the match trailing 0-3 in the
third, but my captain told me that it was only one break and it
gave me energy to fight back," Kvitova said.
(Editing by Dave Thompson. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com;
dave.thompson@thomsonreuters.com +44 207 542 7933; Reuters
messenger: dave.thompson.reuters.com@reuters.net; Please double
click on the newslink for more tennis)