April 22 Roberta Vinci sent Italy into the Fed Cup final for the fifth time in eight years with a 6-3 6-7 6-3 victory over Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova in Palermo on Monday.

The match was held over because of rain on Sunday.

Italy, winners of the trophy in 2009 and 2010, now have an unassailable 3-1 lead over the twice defending champions with one rubber remaining.

The Italians face Russia in the final in November after they came back from 2-0 down to beat Slovakia 3-2 in Moscow on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)