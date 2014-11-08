PRAGUE Nov 8 World number four Petra Kvitova got the Czech Republic off to a strong start against Germany in the Fed Cup final on Saturday, winning 6-2 6-4 over Andrea Petkovic in the opening match in Prague.

The Czech Republic are aiming for their third title in four years and Kvitova wasted little time in claiming the first set.

Petkovic caused this year's Wimbledon champion trouble in the second set before a double fault gave Kvitova match point.

Lucie Safarova takes on Germany's best-ranked player Angelique Kerber in the other match on Saturday.

