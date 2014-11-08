UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
PRAGUE Nov 8 Lucie Safarova downed Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-4 in the Fed Cup final on Saturday to move the Czech Republic one win away from the title.
The Czech team, playing in front of its home fans in Prague, claimed both opening matches on Saturday to lead 2-0 after Petra Kvitova had given them a flying start with a 6-2 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic.
It put the hosts tantaslisingly close to a third victory in the Fed Cup, the premier team tournament in women's tennis, in the last four seasons. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ian Chadband)
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.