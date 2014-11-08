PRAGUE Nov 8 Lucie Safarova downed Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-4 6-4 in the Fed Cup final on Saturday to move the Czech Republic one win away from the title.

The Czech team, playing in front of its home fans in Prague, claimed both opening matches on Saturday to lead 2-0 after Petra Kvitova had given them a flying start with a 6-2 6-4 win over Andrea Petkovic.

It put the hosts tantaslisingly close to a third victory in the Fed Cup, the premier team tournament in women's tennis, in the last four seasons. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Ian Chadband)