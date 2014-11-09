PRAGUE Nov 9 World number four Petra Kvitova sealed the Fed Cup title for the Czech Republic by beating Angelique Kerber 7-6 4-6 6-4 to give her country an unbeatable 3-0 lead over Germany in the final on Sunday.

Kvitova came from behind in the first and final sets of the three-hour match, outlasting the 10th-ranked German player and leading the Czechs to their third success in the premier team tournament in women's tennis in the last four years. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)