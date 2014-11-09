Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles final result
March 19 (Gracenote) - Result from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Final on Sunday 14-Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
PRAGUE Nov 9 World number four Petra Kvitova sealed the Fed Cup title for the Czech Republic by beating Angelique Kerber 7-6 4-6 6-4 to give her country an unbeatable 3-0 lead over Germany in the final on Sunday.
Kvitova came from behind in the first and final sets of the three-hour match, outlasting the 10th-ranked German player and leading the Czechs to their third success in the premier team tournament in women's tennis in the last four years. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
March 19 Serbian world number two Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Miami Open with a right elbow injury, the tournament's three-times reigning champion said on Sunday.
* Federer has 19-3 record against Wawrinka (Adds quotes, details)