STRASBOURG, France Nov 13 The Czech Republic beat hosts France 3-2 to win their fifth Fed Cup title in six years on Sunday and 10th overall.

Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Strycova downed Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia 7-5 7-5 in the doubles to hand the visitors the decisive point.

The nation won five titles as Czechoslovakia in the 1970s and 80s before dominating the women's team competition in recent years.