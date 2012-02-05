Tennis-St. Petersburg Trophy women's singles semifinal results
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the St. Petersburg Trophy Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) 4-6 6-2 6-2
Feb 5 Fed Cup first round result between Italy and Ukraine in Biella on Sunday (* denotes new result)
Italy beat Ukraine 3-2 * Flavia Pennetta/Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Lesia Tsurenko/Olga Savchuk (Ukraine) 7-5 0-6 6-1 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 6-1 3-0 (Errani retired) Francesca Schiavone (Italy) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4
Played on Saturday Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Francesca Schiavone (Italy) 6-1 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 6-2 6-3
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the St. Petersburg Trophy Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) 4-6 6-2 6-2
Feb 4 Australia and France moved into the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Saturday when their doubles teams got the victories that gave them unassailable 3-0 leads over the Czech Republic and Japan respectively.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Taiwan Open Women's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 1-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Mandy Minella (Luxembourg) 6-3 6-2 Peng Shuai (China) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2