July 19 Amelie Mauresmo was apppointed French Fed Cup team captain on Thursday, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said.

The former Wimbledon champion replaces Nicolas Escude, whose contract has expired.

"Great news. @amemauresmo is the new Fed Cup team captain," the FFT said on their Twitter feed.

Mauresmo, who retired in 2009, has been working as a support coach to Belarus's Victoria Azarenka this year. (Editing by Martyn Herman)