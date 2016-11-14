LONDON Nov 14 Former world number one Amelie Mauresmo is stepping down as France's Fed Cup captain as she is expecting her second child, she said on Monday.

The 37-year-old's announcement came a day after France were beaten 3-2 by the Czech Republic in a thrilling final.

"For personal reasons, I am leaving my position. I'm expecting a second child," Mauresmo told reporters.

Twice grand slam champion Mauresmo stopped working as Andy Murray's coach earlier this year and he has since gone on to top the world rankings. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)