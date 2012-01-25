MOSCOW Jan 25 Maria Sharapova will lead a
strong Russian team in next week's Fed Cup first round tie
against Spain, the country's tennis federation announced on
Wednesday.
Russia captain Shamil Tarpishchev has also called up
Svetlana Kuznetsova, Nadia Petrova and Ekaterina Makarova for
the Feb. 4-5 tie at Moscow's Olympic indoor arena.
World number four Sharapova advanced to the Australian Open
semi-finals with a straight-set win over Makarova on Wednesday.
The 56th-ranked Makarova has also been in great form lately,
knocking out Serena Williams in Melbourne on Monday to reach the
last eight for her best showing in a grand slam.
Kuznetsova, who has won the French and U.S. Open singles
titles, teamed up with compatriot Vera Zvonareva to reach the
women's doubles final in Melbourne on Wednesday.
The Russians have won four Fed Cup titles since 2004 but
lost last year's final to the Czech Republic in Moscow.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov)