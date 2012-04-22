MOSCOW, April 22 Jelena Jankovic steered Serbia
into their first Fed Cup final when she thrashed Svetlana
Kuznetsova 6-1 6-4 in the second reverse singles on Sunday.
Jankovic's win gave the visitors an insurmountable 3-1 lead
against Russia in their semi-final, played on a red clay court
laid on top of the ice rink at Moscow's Megasport arena.
Earlier, Ana Ivanovic dispatched Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
3-6 6-0 6-3 to put the Serbs ahead 2-1.
"I still cannot believe that we are in the Fed Cup final,"
an emotional Jankovic told reporters.
"I well remember the times when we were still playing in the
lower divisions and were only dreaming of playing for the Fed
Cup trophy," said the former world number one.
"I had felt quite a lot of pressure before this match but
was able to overcome it and tried to play my game. Svetlana is a
great player and is always dangerous on any surface but I just
kept my concentration at all times."
In the November final, Serbia will face last year's winners
Czech Republic, who beat Italy 4-1 in the other semi-final.
Looking ahead to the final Jankovic said: "It's going to be
another tough tie. The Czechs have a great team, but I think
after today's victory we are capable of beating anyone now."
Two-time grand slam winner Kuznetsova struggled to explain
her sub-par performance.
"I'm still trying to figure out what went wrong today," said
the former world number two, who has slipped to number 27 after
struggling to regain her top form this season.
"One thing's for sure, my opponent played very good today."
The Russian duo of Pavlyuchenkova and Elena Vesnina then
beat Bojana Jovanovski and Aleksandra Krunic 6-4 6-0 in the dead
doubles rubber to make the final score 3-2.
The two teams were tied at 1-1 after Saturday's singles
matches when Jankovic beat Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 6-3 before
Kuznetsova levelled the two-day tie by outlasting Ivanovic 6-2
2-6 6-3.
